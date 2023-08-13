Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the July 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,617.0 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Gerresheimer stock remained flat at $114.35 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $120.68.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Gerresheimer

(Get Free Report)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.