Getty Images (GETY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Getty Images to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. On average, analysts expect Getty Images to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Getty Images Trading Down 0.6 %
GETY opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.46. Getty Images has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.
Insider Activity at Getty Images
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GETY. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Getty Images in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.99.
Read Our Latest Report on Getty Images
About Getty Images
Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.