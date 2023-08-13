Getty Images (GETY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Getty Images to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. On average, analysts expect Getty Images to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Trading Down 0.6 %

GETY opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.46. Getty Images has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $289,916.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,576.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,209.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $289,916.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,576.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,490. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GETY. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Getty Images in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.99.

Read Our Latest Report on Getty Images

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.