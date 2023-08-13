Ghe LLC Buys 184 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ghe LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after acquiring an additional 323,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,681,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,190,000 after acquiring an additional 236,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $157.02. 3,862,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,047,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $370.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile



The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

