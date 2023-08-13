Ghe LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ghe LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.4% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 500.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average of $107.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,639 shares of company stock worth $8,464,522. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile



D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

