Ghe LLC Has $854,000 Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Ghe LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,652,000 after acquiring an additional 519,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,325,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 261,217 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $20,217,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 291,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $92.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

