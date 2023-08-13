GICTrade 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,727.39 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003148 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. GICTrade has a market cap of $91.79 million and $7,727.39 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.92504674 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,271.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

