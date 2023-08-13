Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 3.8 %

GPI opened at $273.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $277.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $3,943,728. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

