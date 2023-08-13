Gladius Capital Management LP Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $390,114,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,769 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $193,902,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $103.62. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

View Our Latest Report on FIS

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.