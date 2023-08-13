Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,065,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.0% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $366.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.69 and a 200-day moving average of $339.14.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
