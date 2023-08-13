Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blockchain Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $756,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $443,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $190,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,367,000.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBBK traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.48. 808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,870. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

