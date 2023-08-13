Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Up 22.5% in July

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on GLBE. Bank of America lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.
Global-e Online Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Global-e Online stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $36.88. 1,381,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $45.72.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global-e Online
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.