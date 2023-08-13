Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 22.3% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators owned approximately 0.52% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $56,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $87.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,020. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $90.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

