Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $15.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1,668.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 824,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 777,616 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 163.3% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 639,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 396,384 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.