GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of GoodRx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Get GoodRx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.75, a PEG ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.06. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in GoodRx by 207.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in GoodRx by 1,415.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.