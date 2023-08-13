Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Price Hits $0.0526 on Major Exchanges

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and approximately $34,042.75 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

