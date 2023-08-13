Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,975,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,809,646,000 after purchasing an additional 492,960 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $301.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,388 shares of company stock worth $10,155,305 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

