Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

