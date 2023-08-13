Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.32.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

