Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $3.24 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $473,568.72 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,185.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00280948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.71 or 0.00780241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.56 or 0.00543281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00059984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00122232 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

