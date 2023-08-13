Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,534 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive makes up about 1.8% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of Group 1 Automotive worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.11. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $277.47.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.00 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $3,943,728. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

