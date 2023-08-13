Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Up 89.4% in July

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GBOOY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. 8,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $2.0135 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.33.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

