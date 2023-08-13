GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 58,782 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,782 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of Earthstone Energy worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTE. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 766,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

