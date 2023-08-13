GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Yum China worth $14,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

