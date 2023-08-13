GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $14.09 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $505.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.47. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

