GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $15.57 Million Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,732 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Veritex worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBTX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.44. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at $530,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Hovde Group lowered Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

