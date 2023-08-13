GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $17.64 Million Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,556 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $17,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Endava by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,028 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,549,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 517,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 63,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth $64,236,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93. Endava plc has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $115.86.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 12.53%. Equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

