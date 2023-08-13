GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $22.99 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $22,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $5,410,371,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.56 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.