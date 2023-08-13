GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $9.36 Million Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 166.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,980 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 292,538 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after buying an additional 276,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 819,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after buying an additional 268,451 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $2,435,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,709. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

