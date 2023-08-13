GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $8.62 Million in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 536,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 81,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,541 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $63,495,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

CRNX opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $903.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $288,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,836,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $617,512.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $288,094.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,836,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,463 shares of company stock worth $2,437,201 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

