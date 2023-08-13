GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,938 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 391,662 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of SM Energy worth $20,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SM opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. Mizuho upped their price target on SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

