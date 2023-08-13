GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Patrick Industries worth $21,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,094,000 after buying an additional 101,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 419,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,285 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,554,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,204.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.