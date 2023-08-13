Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.2 %

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 11,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,411. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7422 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

