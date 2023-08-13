Harvest Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.00 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $17.00 million and $726,861.51 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $24.83 or 0.00084521 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,630 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

