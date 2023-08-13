Head-To-Head Contrast: Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) versus IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of IN8bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IN8bio and Candel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 1 2 0 2.67 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

IN8bio currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 612.25%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 682.61%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than IN8bio.

IN8bio has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -132.18% -95.02% Candel Therapeutics N/A -69.21% -41.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IN8bio and Candel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$28.52 million ($1.23) -0.95 Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 255.83 -$18.79 million ($1.11) -1.04

Candel Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IN8bio. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats IN8bio on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

