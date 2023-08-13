Head to Head Survey: RedHawk (OTCMKTS:IDNG) vs. Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

RedHawk (OTCMKTS:IDNG – Get Free Report) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RedHawk and Douglas Elliman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHawk 0 0 0 0 N/A Douglas Elliman 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHawk N/A N/A N/A Douglas Elliman -4.66% -16.60% -8.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RedHawk and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RedHawk and Douglas Elliman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHawk N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A Douglas Elliman $1.15 billion 0.18 -$5.62 million ($0.56) -4.23

RedHawk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Douglas Elliman. Douglas Elliman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RedHawk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of RedHawk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of RedHawk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RedHawk beats Douglas Elliman on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RedHawk

RedHawk Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in sale and distribution of medical devices, and sale of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Land & Hospitality, Medical Device and Pharmaceutical, and Other Services. The company manufactures and sells sharps and needle destruction devices; carotid artery digital non-contact thermometers; and Centri Controlled Entry System, a full body X-ray scanners. It also distributes WoundClot, a bleeding control solution; Thermofinder FS-700 Pro (professional model) and FS-700 (retail model) digital non-contact thermometers; and Zonis, an antimicrobial ionic silver calcium catheter dressing with wound healing and hemostatic properties. The company serves retail pharmacies, hospitals, physicians' offices, private and public healthcare clinics, corrections facilities, schools, veterinary clinics, emergency services, and long term care facilities. In addition, it is involved in the commercial real estate investment and leasing activities; and provision of debt placement services and other specialized financial services. The company was formerly known as Independence Energy Corp. and changed its name to RedHawk Holdings Corp. in October 2015. RedHawk Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 120 offices with approximately 6,900 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

