Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock Position Raised by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,001,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,692 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for approximately 4.5% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 2.89% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $212,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HR remained flat at $18.05 during trading hours on Friday. 2,307,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -269.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

