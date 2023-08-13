Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.92% of Heartland Express worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Heartland Express Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $25,525.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Articles

