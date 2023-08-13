Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

HEGIY traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,878. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.4584 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

