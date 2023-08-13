Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Heritage Global stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. 668,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,036. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 31.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HGBL shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Heritage Global from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Heritage Global in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 500.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Global by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Heritage Global by 101.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

