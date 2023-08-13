Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $28.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIW. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

