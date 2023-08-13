Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) PT Raised to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,625 ($20.77) to GBX 2,000 ($25.56) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($20.45) to GBX 1,700 ($21.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of LON HILS opened at GBX 1,714 ($21.90) on Wednesday. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 859 ($10.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,764 ($22.54). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,536.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,418.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,596.97 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins bought 6,000 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,670 ($21.34) per share, with a total value of £100,200 ($128,051.12). Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

