Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to down 7% sequentially to $218.6-235.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.27 million. Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.06 EPS.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.60 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIMX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

