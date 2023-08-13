Holley (NYSE:HLLY) PT Raised to $8.25 at Bank of America

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

HLLY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Holley will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Holley by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 569,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 405,570 shares in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

