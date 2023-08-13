Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

