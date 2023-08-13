ICON (ICX) Market Cap Achieves $204.63 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $204.63 million and $1.29 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 964,871,807 coins and its circulating supply is 964,871,740 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 964,861,329.3103374 with 964,861,771.6406115 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20989249 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,274,215.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.