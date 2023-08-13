Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Posts Earnings Results

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, reports. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5,123.78% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Ideal Power Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Ideal Power stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $11.20. 24,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,678. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $14.89.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPWR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ideal Power

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.