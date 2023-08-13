iExec RLC 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.95 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00004399 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $93.60 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013934 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,400.46 or 1.00023820 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.27336295 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $6,117,739.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.