Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ITW traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,541. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

