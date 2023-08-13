indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) PT Lowered to $12.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INDI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.19. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 91.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,341 shares in the company, valued at $57,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $3,875,790. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

