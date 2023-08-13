Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 146,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,615. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.88. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

